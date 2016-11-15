On account of the World Diabetics Day, an awareness meeting was conducted by the department of medicine at the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) here on Monday.

The awareness programme was followed by an interaction with the diabetic patients was held at KGMCH. Doctors gave clarifications to the queries raised diabetes patients, said Medical Superintendent M. Radhakrishnan.

An awareness programme and the Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme on Diabetics were also held.

KGMCH Dean G. Ravindran inaugurated the awareness programme and CME programme.