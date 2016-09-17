A workshop on ‘Menstrual and Mental Health Awareness for Women’ conducted by the Department of Management Studies, Erode Sengunthar Engineering College, on Thursday focussed on prevention of cervical cancer.

Featuring informative talk by experts, the workshop sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, benefited over 200 female students and faculty from various colleges.

Vijayabharathi, Gynaecologist, Pranav Hospital, Perundurai, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the workshop and spoke on menstrual disorders and cancer with explanations on the important changes that occurred in the body of adolescent females during the menstrual cycle, the problems they face, and the remedy.

Dr. Vijayabharathi’s talk also encompassed details about preventive vaccines used by women before marriage for preventing cervical cancer.

Stress management

R.Sasiprabha, founder, SIRPPI, Training and Counselling Centre, Gobi, handled a session on ‘Emotional and Stress Management for Women’. With better mental strength, women could overcome mental stress and anger to succeed in life through self-consciousness, she said.