An exhibition cum technical workshop for farmers on ‘popularisation of novel low cost technological interventions for profitable livestock and poultry farming' will mark celebration of TANUVAS Foundation Day in Erode on September 18 and 19.

Farmers will be oriented on rearing of milch cows, rabbits, goats, white pig, poultry, production of animal feed, value added products of milk, meat products, and marketing avenues through 50 stalls at Parimalam Mahal along Perundurai Road, by N.Narmatha, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, said.

There will also be expert talks, question-answer sessions, and display of skills by pet animals, Dr. Narmatha said in her capacity as Chairman of the Press and Media Committee for the two-day celebration.

Farmers will receive information on insuring animals, and bank loans. Students interested in becoming Veterinary doctors and drop-outs interested in certificate and diploma programs in Animal science area can also derive benefit from the two-day event.

State Ministers for Animal Husbandry and Environment will address the inaugural session.