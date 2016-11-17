A workshop on critical-thinking and problem-solving for school teachers and headmasters were conducted here recently.

Supported by Rotary India Literacy Mission of Salem district, British Council hosted the core skills reflection workshop in which over 100 teachers participated.

Organisers said that the workshop is a part of British Council’s ‘Connecting Classrooms’ programme in which Shanmuga Sundaram, Rotary district governor, Ashoka, Zonal Chair Literacy of Rotary India Literacy mission, Ayapparaj, president of Rotary Club of Salem West, Udayshankar, Secretary of Rotary Club Salem West, Devrajan, Chairperson Sambandan Spinning Mills and Girish Ingle, Head Research and Development Schools India, British Council were present.

Teachers who attended the advanced module workshop of core skills training were present for the final phase and demonstrated their success stories and shared their experiences on how they implemented the programme in their classrooms.

Organisers said that the training enabled the teachers to use student-centered approaches in their lessons in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework 2005 and to inculcate core skills thinking in students.