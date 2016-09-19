Visitors take a look at a stall describing livestock rearing during the TANUVAS Foundation Day celebration in Erode on Sunday.-PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Insightful consultations between farmers and experts marked the first of the two-day exhibition-cum-technical workshop that formed a component of the Foundation Day celebration of TANUVAS here on Sunday.

The celebration started off with inauguration of the exhibition by TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor S. Thilgar.

District Collector S. Prabakar, a Veterinarian himself, went around the exhibition later in the day.

Environment Minister K.C. Karupannan also visited the venue.

While the purpose of popularising novel low-cost technological interventions for profitable livestock and poultry farming was well served through the exhibition featuring about 50 stalls, doubts of farmers was clarified during 12 marathon technical sessions handled by experts from the university with video-images.

Topics of the sessions pertained to rearing of milch cows, rabbits, goats, white pig, poultry, production of animal feed, and value added products of milk.

There will be seven more interactive sessions on Monday.

Twentyseven-year-old TANUVAS has been celebrating Foundation Day on a grand scale for the last two years.

Last year, the event took place in Tiruchi district. As many as 3,000 farmers visited the stalls on the first day and 2,000 more are expected on the second day.

The purpose was to ensure that the technical innovations conceptualised in the confines of educational institutions reached the intended section of farmers, said Director of Extension Education, TANUVAS.

Minister for Animal Husbandry P. Balakrishna Reddy will take part in the valedictory session and honour innovative farmers and teaching and non-teaching staff of TANUVAS and its constituent institutions.

Among the attractions on the first day was a pet show.

During the course of the day, farmers received information on insuring animals, and bank loans.