The National Highways Department are conducting maintenance work on 12 major and minor bridges located along the Ooty-Kallar Road by removing sand and silt from the vents under the bridges.

Officials said that dust and even waste had accumulated along the vents over many years. One of the bridges being cleaned is where a flash flood wiped out 28 houses and two government buses in 1993. The maintenance works will ensure that roads do not get washed away, and that bridges do not suffer structural water damage if a flood hits.

The department is also cleaning culverts for the same purpose.