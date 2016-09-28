The Namakkal Municipality has launched the work of re-laying the road inside the bus stand in the town much to the delight of the commuters and bus crew.

Namakkal is one of the major industrial town of the western region and the bus stand wears a busy look round the clock with more than 700 buses arriving and departing from there every day. However, the potholes on the road inside the bus stand proved a nightmare to the commuters and the bus crew alike. Various sections of the society have been demanding steps for re-laying the road inside the bus stand. The municipality recently launched the road re-laying work.