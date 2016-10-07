The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Salem district is going all out for expediting the ongoing works at the IT Park being promoted by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in Salem city.

The CII Salem district team, led by P. Vimalan, Chairman, called on M. Manikandan, Minister for Information Technology, and senior officials of the IT Department and ELCOT at Chennai recently and held detailed discussion on the progress of the works on Salem IT Park.

T. K. Ramachandran, Secretary of the IT Department, Rajendrakumar, Chairman, ELCOT, were present at the meeting.

Based on the outcome of the meeting, CII Salem has proposed to organise road shows in major cities such as Bengaluru, Pune shortly.

The meeting with the Minister and the IT and ELCOT department officials was following the visit of a delegation of CII to the IT Park coming up in Salem city in the recent past and its participation in CONNECT 2016 held in Chennai City on September 27 and 28, in which ELCOT was the main partner.

The CII Salem had brought out a brochure explaining the potentiality of Salem IT industry and circulated the same among the CONNECT 2016 participants. The top IT fraternity discussed at length about the emerging opportunities that IT Park could provide to the entrepreneurs in the fast changing scenario.

The CII office-bearers also met the executives of Tata Consultancy Services, Polaris, Infosys etc and drew their attention on the uniqueness of fast coming up Salem IT Park.

Earlier during last month, the delegation led by Mr. Vimalan along with V. Sudhakar, convener, Entrepreneurship Panel, CII Salem, K. Elavarasan, convener, Food and Agriculture Panel, CII, visited the ELCOT Salem IT Park to take stock of the latest status of the works in progress.

Kumar, in-charge of the IT Park, explained that of the 166 acres total area, 56 acres have already been taken for development. The ELCOT is constructing building on an area of 66,000 square feet, which will be rented out to the industrial concerns.

Mr. Vimalan said that Salem IT Park is an excellent opportunity for start-ups in IT to make an impressive beginning and urged the industrialists to take advantage of the same.

He said that Madurai IT Park too in the initial stages did not evoke adequate response. Now, the IT Park has proved a roaring success, thanks to the initiative of the Madurai CII, which organised many road shows and convinced the leading IT companies in opening their offices in the park.

Mr. Vimalan said that he has contacted Kathir, former Chairman of CII Madurai seeking Madurai CII’s suggestion and support for developing Salem IT Park.