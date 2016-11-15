Sanitary and security workers, employed by Mumbai-based Krystel Integrated Services, an outsourcing company engaged by the government for housekeeping at the Government Headquarters Hospital here, staged a sit-in strike on Monday, protesting against the removal of their manager.

Expressing solidarity with ousted manager Ebenezer Manuel Raja, more than 80 workers, including 56 women, struck work pressing a charter of demands, including reinstatement of the officer. They withdrew the strike after a couple of hours and returned to work after Hospital Superintendent (in charge) Sadiq Ali held talks with them and assured to consider their demands by the weekend.

The workers alleged that the manager had been removed from service without prior warning and without any reason, and demanded his immediate reinstatement.

Based on the recommendations of hospital authorities, the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) removed him from service about 10 days ago but has not assigned any reason, A. Yasin, a security worker who coordinated the stir, said. The then Joint Director of Health Services has initiated the action purely on personal motive, he alleged. “We will resume the agitation and go ahead with strike, if the hospital authorities failed to concede our demands by Saturday,” he said.

Justifying the removal of the manager, A Sahaya Stephen Raj, the JD of Health Services then, said he had recommended action against the manager only after conducting a detailed enquiry. There was not only dereliction of duty on his part but there were complaints about misappropriation of funds and harassment of women workers, he said.

He had collected money from the workers and taken payment on behalf of absented workers after colliding with a hospital official, sources said. There had also been instances of ‘reverse payment,’ the sources added. As the outsourcing company had given the consent to the DMS to take direct action against erring workers as per the Memorandum of Understanding, the DMS was removed him from service, the sources said.