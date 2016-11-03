The increasing number of workers from North-East States is in a way helping garment manufacturers here to run units without long breaks.

The migrant workers from within the State used to return after a week once they leave for their native districts of Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Theni, and Tiruchy on the eve of Deepavali.

Whereas, the workers from Assam, Odisha, Tripura, Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram leave in batches spread over the year and are willing to work immediately after Deepavali to make up for the absence of their counterparts from Tamil Nadu.

The share of migrant workers from other States is nearly 45 per cent of the total work force in Tirupur knitwear cluster.

“The workers from the North-East States adjust a lot on holidays basically because that they came to Tirupur badly in search of employment due to the extreme shortage of job opportunities back home. Hence, they are ready to work hard without taking much leave,” said R. Girish, an exporter and founder members of Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association.

Vicky John, a young textile unit employee from Arunachal Pradesh, said many of the workers from North East were jobless before they came to Tirupur.

“Hence, we go on leave only once a year to earn the maximum,” he said.