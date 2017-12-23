Work on removing outer ‘praharam’ begins

more-in

Removal of outer ‘praharam’ of Lord Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur, a portion of which collapsed a week ago leading to the death of a woman buttermilk vendor on the spot, commenced on Friday.

When a portion of the outer ‘praharam’ of the temple collapsed on December 14, the buttermilk vendor Petchiammal was killed on the spot as she was trapped under the debris while two others sustained injuries.

After inspecting the mishap site, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister Sevoor Ramachandran had announced that the entire outer ‘praharam’ would be removed and built afresh, considering the devotees safety. Following special prayers, removal of the 545 meter-long and 6-meter-wide outer ‘praharam’, having 196 pillars commenced at 5.30 a.m. on Friday from the northern side of the dilapidated structure in the presence of temple, revenue and police officials.

The exercise is likely to be completed within five days.

When the roof of two adjoining shops got damaged even as the ‘praharam’ was being removed, it triggered instant protest by the traders.

After the officials assured them that only the shops on the ‘praharam’ would have to be shifted to some other place until the structure was reconstructed while other adjoining shops would not be disturbed, the protesting traders disbursed.