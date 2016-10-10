A technician on the job at the Raja Gopuram in Tiruvannamalai.— Special Arrangement

HR & CE Minister, Collector and other officials inspect repair work

Work to fix cracks found on one of the stone beams of Raja Gopuram of Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai will be completed in three days, according to Collector Prasanth M. Wadnere.

Sevur S. Ramachandran, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, along with the Collector and officials, inspected the repair works on Sunday. The work commenced on Thursday.

While the main crack was spotted during renovation work in July, minor cracks were found in five locations when the repair work commenced.

Mr. Wadnere told reporters that work on all the cracks would be completed in three days. Officials said there would be no problem in ensuring the safety of the Raja Gopuram and the devotees.

Arun Menon of Indian Institute of Technology- Madras inspected the crack in the beam and designed the necessary repair work. Following this, London-based company – Cintec – was roped in to execute the work to fix the cracks, officials said.

“Steel stitching” is being done to fix the crack. Cintec is fixing “anchor assembly” around the cracks. Officials said long stainless reinforced bar would be used for fixing the critical crack, while smaller plates would be used for the minor cracks.

Haripriya, joint commissioner, HR and CE and Nitin Behl of Cintec were present during the inspection.