Work on construction of the harbour at Poompuhar has been on a snail's pace.— Photo: M. Srinath

The setback is due to non-release of share by the Central government

Work on the construction of a fishing harbour has been suffering setback due to non-release of share by the Central government.

A coastal village historically noted for trade and commerce, the construction of harbout at this village will benefit a large number of fishermen in the cluster of coastal villages.

The harbour aims at facilitating fishermen of 18 villages in and around Poompuhar to anchor their boats as well as bringing the catch. At present, the fishermen from these villages, including Tirumullaivasal, Vanagiri, Tranquebar, Pudhukuppam, Madathukuppam, and Naickankuppam, have been anchoring their boats at Poraiyar, a far-off place. They undergo the ordeal of landing their mechanised boats in the absence of harbour. On reaching Poompuhar, fishes are transported head load by labourers.

The work is being executed at an estimate of Rs. 148 crore, shared by the Union and State governments .

The project is aimed at diverting backwaters towards northern side of Poompuhar so that the large area could be used for anchoring mechanised vessels.

The project involves construction of main break wall on the seawaters to a length of 1,100 metres, leeward break wall to a length of 390 metres, and diaphragm wall to a length of 480 metres.

“The diaphragm wall comprises two components — one along the shore to a length of 440 metres and other on the reverse for a length of 20 metres each on two sides — so that the total length of the diaphragm wall is 480 metres,” an official source told The Hindu here on Sunday.

The direction of the current was first diverted from Poompuhar to Cuddalore port by putting up thousands of boulders.

“We shall be setting up hundreds of tetrapods each weighing anywhere between 2 tonnes and 10 tonnes depending on its size,” said the official.

The tetrapods are set up on the seaside to dissipate waves.

At deeper areas, tetrapods weighing 10 tonnes are used and in other zones, pods with lesser weight is used. The pods are cast on the shores of Poompuhar.

The work which commenced a couple of years ago after the Chief Minister sanctioned it under 110 on September 11, 2013, is yet to be completed as the Centre is yet to release its share.

As many as 350 mechanised boats will be anchored at the harbour. A full-fledged infrastructure will be provided on the sprawling area of 16.5 hectares where the harbour would be set up. It would have net mending centre, auction yard, toilet blocks for men and women, administrative office block, etc.

Originally, the project was estimated to cost Rs. 78.5 crore.

However, it was subsequently revised in commensurate with the change in techniques and designs.