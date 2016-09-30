Work on the construction of a field fossil museum has been taken up at Varanavasi near Pazhur in the district at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crore. It had been planned to construct the building in a year’s time. The plinth area of the ground floor will be 470 square metres (5,059 sq. feet) and it will be 140 square metres (1,507 square feet) on the first floor.

The field fossil museum aims at preserving and conserving evidence of palaeontology of the region. It will provide additional information on the geological context of fossils, ensure additional perspective of the tertiary and quaternary formations and pre-historical archaeology of the region, encourage local cement industries to realise the importance of museum through donation of fossils obtained during their mining operation or infrastructure development.

The museum has been designed to have a hall and galleries. While the building will cost Rs. 1.20 crore, the balance will be utilised for setting up galleries and carrying out other interior development work, official sources told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The district administration identified the area in Varanavasi as Ariyalur region has been a hub for geologists for its rich deposits of fossils, with Albian to Maastrichtian sediments, divided into several groups. Cretaceous marine fossils in this region constitute critical palaeontological data. Evidence of quaternary formation has been found in the vicinity. It has been planned to establish a research laboratory to promote study and research on the collections available and contribute to the knowledge and expertise.

The museum will have fibre sheet roof in the ceiling of the building. An audio visual room will also be set up.