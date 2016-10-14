A joint effort by the municipal, revenue and public works department officials in clearing encroachments and thick vegetation on the supply channels of Pattu Noolkara tank was taken up on Thursday.

All the ‘karuvel’ trees were cleared on the supply channels. E. Saravanavel Raj, District Collector, accompanied by Saraswathi, Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) and Mohanarajan, Revenue Divisional Officer, inspected the work. He assured the farmers that the tank would ensure irrigatioinal facility, after realisation of rain water during the forthcoming N-E monsoon.