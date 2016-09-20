Seeking the Beloved bagged the Sahitya Akademi English Translation (2011). Ms. Makhija has also won several awards including The All India Poetry Competition (1994) and the BBC World Regional Poetry Prize 2002). She is the recipient of the Charles Wallace Trust Award. She has written many plays including If Wishes Were Horses , The Last Train (shortlisted for the BBC World Playwrighting Award 2009), Meeting with Lord Yama , Unspoken Dialogues (with Alyque Padamsee) and Total Slammer Masala (with Michael Laub)

