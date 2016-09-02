Draft electoral rolls released in Tirunelvei, Thoothukudi districts; special camps to be held on September 11 and 25

The district has a total of 24.66 lakh voters as per the draft electoral roll released here on Thursday.

The district has 24,66,875 voters including 12,16,280 men, 12,50,533 women and 62 other voters. It has 34,253 more women voters than men.

Collector M. Karunakaran released the draft roll while Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, V. Vishnu received it.

The Collector said names of 921 men voters and 1,073 women voters had been included in the roll following additions made in the list released on April 29 ahead of the Assembly polls held in May last and names of 119 voters had been deleted due to reasons such as death, transfer and double entry.

“Voters attaining the age of 18 on January 1, 2017 should include their names in the roll by submitting the applications during the special summary revision to be carried out shortly. Applications will be received from the eligible voters between September 1 and 30 for inclusion of names. Corrections and deletions, if any, will be carried out during the revision,” he said.

He said that special gram sabha meetings would be organised in all village panchayats on September 10 and 24 when roll of every village would be displayed. Voters could submit relevant applications for addition, deletion or correction of names in the electoral roll during the special camps to be conducted on September 10 and 25 at all polling booths.

Copies of the rolls had been given to recognised political parties. Voters could submit their applications to the representatives of these recognised political parties also. Later, he had a meeting with representatives of recognised parties to discuss the special summary revision of the roll.

Thoothukudi

Collector M. Ravikumar released the revised draft electoral roll for Thoothukudi district here on Thursday in the presence of Sub-Collector, S. Gopala Sundara Raj. The revised roll comprising six assembly constituencies has 13,79,697 voters including 6,80,425 men, 6,99,203 women and 69 others.

The district has a total of 1,562 polling stations at 857 locations. The Collector said special camps would be organised in all polling booths on September 11 and 25.