More than 300 women from city and other parts of the district participated in the work of preparing flower garlands for Lord Srinivasa Perumal of Tirumala from dawn to dusk on Saturday.

The occasion marks their annual service to the presiding deity for the Brahmothsavam schedule to begin at Tirumala on October 3.

The event was organised by the city-based Tirumalai Sri Tiruvenkatamudayan Nithya Pushpa Kaingarya Sabha Trust.

More than two tonnes of marigold, jasmine, rose, lilly, thulasi and arali procured directly from the farmers of Hosur, Sathyamangalam and Omalur were used in the preparation of garlands.

The event commenced with a special puja and rendering bhajan also formed part of the day.

The garlands will be packed and sent to TTD by special trucks. The presiding deity and the entire temple will be decorated with these garlands.

Tiruchengode

Garlands made of about seven tonnes of flowers were sent to Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam for the Brahmotsavam from Tiruchengode on Saturday.

Varieties of flowers including marigold, rose, jasmine and marikozhundu purchased from Tiruchengode, Konganapuram, Attur and Rasipuram were made into garlands by about 500 women in a marriage hall in the town.

The event was organised by Konganapurm Tirumala Tirupathi Narayana Nitya Pushpa Kaingarya Sabha Trust.

Along with garlands, about 10,000 rose saplings were also sent to the temple, the sabha sources said.