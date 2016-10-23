One year after a crime, the Mannargudi police have arrested a woman on charges of murdering her son and daughter.

Police said Benitta (35), a teacher with the Government High School and wife of Meenakshisundaram (40), had allegedly done to death their son Kavinmughil (12) and daughter Tamizhisai (8 years) by slitting their throats on July 10 last year. Police had then found Benitta with bleeding injuries to her hand in a bathroom of their house. The Mannargudi police had registered a case and were investigating. Following clues of matrimonial discord between Meenakshisundaram and Benitta, police intensified their investigations. Finally they were able to zero in on Benitta and nabbed her when she arrived at her school. Following sustained interrogation, Benitta reportedly said that she had in fact killed her children before attempting to kill herself but was saved before that. All that because of the domestic quarrel she had with her husband. She was produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded her in custody.