The 7-day training programme in ‘baking and confectionery’ commenced at Holy Cross Home Science College here on Thursday.

Baking Technologist, Institute of Baking Technology, Chennai, K. Sivaprakasam will train the students and the faculty of various departments of the college and women aspiring to enter the industry as entrepreneurs.

Mr. Sivaprakasam will train the participants in making biscuits, Danish pastry, cakes, icing, bread, bun, pizza, Swiss Roll, puff, melting moments, doughnuts, bread roll, jam tarts, nan khatai, cashew cookies and pudding.

Moreover, free recipe booklets will be given to the participants.

Principal of the college Rev. Sr. Mary Hilda inaugurated the training programme.

