Trade unions are MAKING EFFORTS to enrol themto help taking up their cause

Young women, seated behind the counters, type rapidly on the keyboard, pull out the toll slip and take the cash from the vehicles - this is common in several toll plazas.

Women employment is on the rise across sectors in the western region. While it has been common in the textile sector, it is now high in retail outlets and even toll plazas on the highways.

Sources say that toll plazas usually have their own staff.

But, when these staff members are moved to another project, local people who are able to operate computers and work for specific hours every day are employed. Women also find it advantageous if the workplace is closer to their residence.

According to one of the managers of a toll plaza, several women from the nearby villages approach them for employment too. They need to have just school education. They are employed only in the booths and only for one shift (six hours) during the day and all efforts are taken to ensure their safety.

With women entering several fields, trade unions are into efforts to enrol them.

M. Arumugam of AITUC says women should also come forward to join the unions, as they face a lot of hardship at the workplace.

Joining the unions instead of merely forming groups among themselves, will help in taking up their cause.

“We hear a lot of instances of the hardship they face. They need to be given several facilities too. Many of them take up jobs, even if it involves risks, so that they are able to add to their family’s income. But, they should come forward and join the unions.

(Reporting by

M. Soundariya Preetha)