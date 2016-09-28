The body of an unidentified woman, which had been buried in a farm, was exhumed on Tuesday. Police said R. Vijayalakshmi of Vadakkupatti near Kovilpatti was cleaning the farm belonging to her family on Tuesday.

When the pet dog accompanying Ms. Vijayalakshmi dug a heap of sand near a borewell in the farm, she found the body of a woman buried there.

She alerted police and revenue officials. The body was exhumed and sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem. Kovilpatti West police are investigating.