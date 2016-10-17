Fifty-year-old P. Ponnuthai, who took part in a yagna organised by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at a local temple here, seeking divine intervention for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s speedy recovery, died after collapsing at the temple, on Sunday.

The police said the woman had come to take part in the prayer organised at Sri Nindranarayanaswamy temple at Tiruthangal.

Minister for Diary Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, and Virudhunagar MP T. Radhakrishnan took part in the special prayers.