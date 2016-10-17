A 50-year-old woman, P. Ponnuthai, who took part in the ‘yagna’ organised by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at a local temple seeking divine intervention for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, collapsed at Sri Nindranarayanaswamy Temple at Tiruthangal near here and died on Sunday.

Police said the woman from Murugan Colony, a supporter of the ruling party, had come to take part in the mass prayer organised at the temple.

Minister for Diary Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji and Virudhunagar MP T. Radhakrishnan, were among those who took part in the special prayers.

Aound 11 a.m., the woman, who was climbing down the steps of the temple collapsed. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police claimed that the woman suffered a cardiac arrest.