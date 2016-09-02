Woman voters outnumber men in the draft electoral roll for the seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district, which was released by Collector A. Sivagnanam here on Thursday.

Sivakasi has the highest number of voters (2,37,756), followed by Srivilliputtur (2,32,093).

There are 7,82,874 woman voters, against 7,58,087 men. The draft roll was prepared after inclusion or deletion of names after April 29.

Addressing an all-party meeting after releasing the roll, Mr. Sivagnanam said 15 new polling stations would be created in the district.

Correction, addition or deletion of names in the draft roll could be made between September 1 and 30, he said, and added that relevant applications could be submitted to the polling officer, tahsildar, municipal commissioner or Revenue Divisional Officer.

The draft roll would also be submitted at the special gram sabha meetings to be held on September 10 and 24. Special camps would be conducted in polling booths on September 11 and 25 to make changes in the roll.

The final electoral roll would be released on January 5, 2017, according to an official press release.