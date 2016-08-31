The attacker later kills himself by hanging.

N. Francina (24), a school teacher, was hacked to death inside St. Peter’s Church on Santhai Road here on Wednesday morning and she died of her injuries in the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. when Francina was praying in the church near the school where she was working, sources said. A man believed to be in late twenties, attacked her, reportedly with an aruval (a type of billhook), and fled the scene. The woman was severely wounded on her head and shoulders.

A person sporting a red-coloured T-shirt ran out of the church after the incident, a parishioner told The Hindu.

Police personnel attached to the Thoothukudi South station inspected the scene of crime. CCTV cameras installed at two places inside the church gave clues to the police and when the police zeroed in on the attacker, he was found hanging at his residence on Marakudi Street.

The culprit, identified as J. Keegan (27), has been following the victim for the past six months. He is believed to have taken the extreme step as Francina rejected his proposal, say police sources.

The victim, a resident of Indira Nagar on George Road, was about to get married in September first week. She was about to get relieved from the school on this day, sources said.

Police are yet to file a case.