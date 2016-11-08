A woman from Mudukulathur area has asked the Collector to help her to secure the return of her husband, stranded in Saudi Arabia for about six months.

V. Selvi submitted a petition to Collector S. Natarajan on Monday urging him to get repatriation of her husband, S. Vembarasan, who was left in the lurch when the company in which he had worked declared lay off in June this year.

She said her husband had been working in ETA Star Engineering and Contracting (Saudi) Company since July 2010. As his passport was with the employer, he could not return, she said adding his efforts to contact the employer and get money for the return journey proved futile so far.

He had approached the Embassy of India in Riyadh but could not get any help. With no money in hand, he had been leading a distress life for about six months, she said and sought the intervention of the district administration.

“I am managing with food and shelter offered by some workers from Tamil Nadu and I want to come back,” Vembarasan told this reporter over phone from Saudi Arabia. His passport was with his employer and he received a lukewarm response whenever he approached the representative of the company to get back the passport, he said.

Agony of father

In another case, M. Murugaiah, an aged man from Vallam in Paramakudi taluk, urged the Collector to find out through the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia about the condition of his son, who met with an accident and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Government Hospital in Jiddah.

He said his son, M. Prabu. was working in the GAVASIG Company in Jiddah since 2013. On October 2, his son’s colleague informed him that Prabu had met with an accident and admitted to the hospital. Since then, there was no information about the kind of treatment being given to his son.

He was not sure about the condition of his son, he said and urged the government to do the needful. The Collector had taken up the issue with the officials concerned in Chennai, sources said.