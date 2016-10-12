A woman police constable, S. Ramu (29), allegedly consumed poison in her house on Sunday. She was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where she died on Monday night, sources said.

Sources said she was in relationship with a police constable, who had already been married. Ramu, who did not know about his first marriage, urged him to marry her, but he refused to do so.

Ramu initially tried to file a complaint at Ambasamudram All Women Police station, where she was working. For speedy action against the police constable, she moved the Madurai High Court Bench, which directed the police to register a case against the accused and initiate action. Since no action was taken against the constable, she took the extreme step of consuming poison, sources said. However, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said a case was registered by Ambasamudram All Women Police on September 3 under Sections 376 of the IPC and the provisions of the and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Initially, the victim was hesitant to file a complaint against the police constable. She made a complaint only orally. Then, she made a written submission requesting that no action should be taken against the accused, he said. The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.