A woman was arrested for bid to marry off her daughter to a catering contractor.

Police said Muthulakshmi (40) of Kadayanallur, a helper in the catering team of contractor Shahul Maideen of Puliyangudi, allegedly developed illicit affair with him. When Shahul wanted to marry Muthulakshmi’s 13-year-old daughter, a student of 8th standard, she agreed to it. Two women, who posed themselves as sisters of Shahul, came to the house of Muthulakshmi a couple of months ago and “confirmed” the marriage by offering flower and kumkum to the girl even though she resisted it.As Muthulakshmi started making arrangements for the marriage, the girl, with the help of her teachers, informed the district Child Welfare Committee and the police about her mother’s plans. Officials thwarted the attempt and brought the girl to ‘Saranaalayam’, a government-recognised home, being run by the Palayamkottai RC Diocese in Tirunelveli Junction for orphan children and destitute women.

While Muthulakshmi was arrested on Tuesday, a hunt is on to nab Shahul and the women.

As the girl wanted to continue her studies while staying at ‘Saranaalayam’, she has been admitted to a school here.