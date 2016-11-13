The body of an 80-year-old woman was found floating at a well at Paramathi Velur here in the early hours of Saturday. Palaniyammal of Sengapalli was living alone.

On Friday, her house door was found opened at 1 a.m.

Neighbours entered her house and found her missing. They searched for her in the nearby areas and found her body floating in a well in the area.

The police was informed and the body was recovered. Inquiries revealed that she was beaten and thrown into the well. Also, her jewellery was missing. The body was sent to District Government Headquarters Hospital in Namakkal.