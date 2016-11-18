Alphonse Mary Stella (27) was killed when the LPG cylinder at her house exploded on Wednesday night.

Her husband Yogaraj suffered burns. Ms. Stella’s children aged five and eight had a miraculous escape as Yogaraj pushed them out to safety.

The fire destroyed the roof of the building.

Station Fire Officer (Coonoor), K.P. Ramalingam, said that the department had received a report of a fire outbreak at around 9 p.m.

The fire services personnel rescued Yogaraj, and he has been admitted to the CMCH in Coimbatore with 80 per cent burns.

The police suspect that Ms. Stella had attempted to commit suicide by self immolation.

District Fire Officer, G. Elango, said that the fire services department could put out the fire, and prevent the second LPG cylinder from exploding.