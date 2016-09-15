A 49-year-old woman was killed and seven persons were injured in a road accident near Perungalathur in Arakkonam taluk police station limit on Tuesday night.

According to police, Sudha, a resident of Chennai, was returning from Tirupathi along with her relatives in a car. When the car was reaching near Perungalathur at 10.45 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the road, and fell into a ditch.

Sudha died on the spot, while her relatives, who sustained injuries, were admitted to hospital. Arakkonam taluk police have registered a case.