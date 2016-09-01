The siblings were left with the duo by their mother to do household chores

Police have arrested a woman and her daughter on the charges of engaging two minor girls – siblings – for doing household chores and pushing them into prostitution after lodging them in a house.

The shocking incident came to light on Tuesday night, when the 14-year-old girl, the elder of the two, escaped from the house and reached the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the help of a woman. The police said the girls’ mother, who was living with a man after her husband left her for another woman, had sent her daughters to Poomayil (60) and her daughter Latha alias Sornalatha (40), for doing household chores. Both the girls had dropped out of school.

The accused, however, lodged the girls in a house and pushed them into prostitution. Enquiries by a special team, comprising women police, revealed that both the girls were sexually assaulted for nearly two months by men brought by the two women, the police said.

A few days ago, the elder girl escaped and took asylum in a nearby house. A woman in the house brought her to the DSP’s office on Tuesday night. Immediately, a police team raided the house, where the girls were detained, and rescued her younger sister.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the All Women Police arrested Poomayil and Latha under Sections 17 (abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 370 (trafficking of persons, whoever, for the purpose of exploitation) and 373 (buying minor for the purpose of prostitution) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

They were produced before a local Magistrate Court which remanded them in judicial custody. The police said a special team had been formed to track those who sexually assaulted the two girls. The girls could not identify the persons, the police added.

A police team was also investigating whether the girls’ mother had sent them for doing ‘household chores’ with the knowledge that they would be sexually exploited, the police said.

The two girls were sent to Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital for medical examination. They would be produced before the Mahila Court and admitted to government homes based on the court order, the police added.