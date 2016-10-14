The Ponnur police on Thursday registered a case against the in-laws of a married woman after she died of burns in hospital.

The victim, Thamilarasi (25) of Koothambattu village near Vandavasi, was rushed to hospital with burns on October 7 by her neighbours. She had been receiving treatment at the Government Hospital at Kilpauk in Chennai.

According to the police, the victim had, in her testimony, accused her husband and in-laws of setting her ablaze after subjecting her to dowry harassment. Besides the police probe, the Cheyyar sub-collector would be conducting an inquiry into her death.