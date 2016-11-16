A woman from Periya Kethampatti near Aravakurichi on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Expenditure Observer Ajay Kulkarni that members of AIADMK and DMK distributed cash to voters in the constituency.

Accompanied by the PMK candidate of Aravakurichi constituency M. Baskaran, she filed a complaint when Mr. Kulkarni visited the office of the Returning Officer for a meeting with officials.

In her complaint, Indirani said AIADMK and DMK cadre had been distributing cash to voters on behalf of their respective candidates.

A few persons threw two Rs.1,000 denomination notes with a notice into her house at 5.30 am on Tuesday and asked her to vote for the AIADMK candidate. The DMK men distributed Rs.500 per vote, she alleged.

She brought three Rs.1000 denomination notes, recently scrapped by the Centre, and claimed that the cash was given by AIADMK men for three votes.

Promising suitable action, Mr. Kulkarni forwarded the complaint to the Returning Officer.

Mr. Baskaran said though input about money distribution was passed on to officials, they failed to prevent it.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday arrested 10 farmers including the president of Desiya Thenninthiya Nathigal Inaippu Sangam P. Ayyakannu for distributing pamphlets to voters without obtaining permission, asking people to defeat the BJP candidate as a mark of protest against the Centre for failing to form the Cauvery Management Board. They also staged a road roko at Aravakurichi.

