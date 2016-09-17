After coming to know of her husband’s alleged involvement in a crime, a housewife and her three daughters, including an engineering graduate, allegedly hanged themselves in their house at Alwarthirunagari in the district on Thursday night.

Police said Thamizh Selvan (52) of Alwarthirunagari near Srivaikundam works as an electrician in Srivaikundan town panchayat. He had helped his colleague Revathi sell 80 sovereign gold ornaments given to her by her husband Sudhish Raja, who is in Mumbai.

Against this backdrop, a police team from Mumbai picked-up Revathi and Thamizh Selvan for interrogation as Sudhish Raja, who was allegedly involved in several burglaries in Mumbai, had given the stolen jewels to his wife. After Thamizh Selvan’s role in the crime was reportedly established, he was again picked-up by the police for interrogation on Thursday.

Upset over this, his wife Jaya (45), daughters Sakthi Mala (22), an engineering graduate, Kalaivaani (20), who had completed Diploma in Teacher Education, and Gayathri (17), a plus two student, allegedly hanged themselves in their house on Thursday night after leaving a suicide note in which they had mentioned that they had taken the extreme step as Thamizh Selvan had adamantly refused to mend his ways.

Srivaikundam police are investigating.

Besides the State helpline 104, those having suicide tendency may call suicide prevention helpline ‘Sneha’ at 044 – 24640050 / 60.