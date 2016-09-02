In a case related to the alleged attack and torture meted out to activist Piyush Manush at Central Prison, two witnesses testified before the court here on Thursday.

The activist had submitted a private complaint with the Judicial Magistrate No. III A. Shanmuga Priya alleging assault on him when he was under judicial custody at the prison.

On Thursday, the activist wife Monika and his lawyer P. Mayan testified before the magistrate and explained the behaviour of police personnel while they were meeting Piyush at the prison.

She said that police prevented her from speaking in Hindi as they urged her to speak only in Tamil.

She said that police personnel were standing near him so as to hear their interactions.

The magistrate recorded the statements and posted the hearing for September 16.