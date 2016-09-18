The Tamil Nadu conservancy workers’ association has urged the State government to withdraw the controversial Government Order (GO 747), which denied retirement benefits to conservancy workers and abolish the contract system in municipalities and town panchayats.

Association district president K Rajamanickam, who chaired the conference held here on Saturday, said the south zone conference adopted resolutions, urging the government to concede their charter of demands, including pay hike, dearness allowance and introduction of pension scheme.