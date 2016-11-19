Farmers of this arid district who depend on the north east monsoon for paddy cultivation have suffered a double blow this year with monsoon playing truant on the one hand and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) pulling down the shutters on the other.

The farmers who kept their fingers crossed after there was delay in monsoon setting, took up broadcasting in about 1.13 hectares of rainfed areas, hoping that the rains would come to their rescue but their hopes were dashed as the district has received only 35 per cent of the normal rainfall so far.

Adding to their woes was the Centre’s decision to demonetise the 500 and 1000 rupee notes as they struggled to purchase fertilizers and pay premium to crop insurance. As the department directed them not to accept the demonetised currency notes, all the 131 PACCS remained closed, posing grave hardship to the farming community.

When farmers raised the issue and explained their difficulties in buying fertilizers at the ‘farmers’ grievance meeting’ here on Friday, Collector S. Natarajan assured them to resolve the issue at the earliest. He informed the farmers that the Centre has extended the last date for paying premium to crop insurance till December 15.

The district received normal rainfall of 506 mm during the north east monsoon but the monsoon has been unkind to the farmers so far. Till Thursday, the district has received 109.77 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 317.7 mm around this time.

Paddy crops in about 30,000 hectares were in moisture stress condition, while the seeds re-sown in 18,000 hectares are yet to germinate, R. Harivasan, Joint Director of Agriculture said.

Elsewhere in the district, the crops were 30 to 50 days old and heavily dependent on rains in the coming days, he said.

Farmers also faced serious difficulties in purchasing fertilizers as all the PACCS remained closed for the seventh day on Friday after they were directed not to accept the old currency notes. Farmers also struggled to pay premium towards crop insurance.

The crop insurance company had deputed its agents to directly collect the premium but the farmers were handicapped by the demonetisation of high value currencies. “By this time, more than 60 per cent of the one lakh farmers would have paid the premium but only about 22 per cent paid so far,” official sources said.