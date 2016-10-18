DMK leader from Aravakurichi says final call will be taken by party

While the announcement of the election date for the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency has evoked mixed reaction from the voters and traders here, K.C. Palanisamy of the DMK, who like his AIADMK counterpart Senthil Balaji was accused of committing irregularities in May, has said he is willing to enter the fray again if his party fielded him. Mr. Balaji is the former State Transport Minister.

Mr. Palanisamy told The Hindu over phone on Monday that he was not averse to contesting again but the decision would be taken by the DMK high command.

Mr. Govindaraj told The Hindu that the model code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Mixed reaction

The announcement of election to the Aravakurichi constituency ahead of Deepavali, however, drew mixed reaction from the voters, particularly traders and merchants. They feel that the announcement would have a huge impact on their business. Stating that Karur district was known for textile manufacturing, they said that the code of conduct would severely restrict the cash transaction of textile traders and merchants.