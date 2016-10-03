Medha Patkar assured her support for the People’s Movement Against Enayam International Container Transhipment Terminal (PMAEICTT) here on Sunday.

S. Stanly Casmic Sundar, Legal Adviser of the organisation said that members of PMAEICTT met Ms. Patkar at the residence of S.P. Udayakumar, Convener of the People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE) in Parakkai Vilakku in Nagercoil town on Sunday morning.

Mr. Sundar said that PMAEICTT members explained in detail about the ill effects of Enayam International Container Transshipment Terminal (EICTT). She was apprised that if the project was implemented over one lakh people living in the coastal villages and inland would become refugees in their own land and lose their livelihood.

Hearing their woes, she assured to take up the agitation at the national level, if the people wanted.