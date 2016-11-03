State Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare K. Pandiarajan has said he would meet Rakesh Tiwari, Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in New Delhi later this week and request him to continue the excavation being carried out by the ASI at Keezhadi in the district.

The Minister, who was also holding Archaeology portfolio, said the State government had already sent a proposal to the ASI in this regard.

Mr. Pandiarajan, who visited the excavation site at Keezhadi on Monday, said what was going on in the village was only a pilot excavation, and “we want the ASI to take up a deeper excavation that could run for nine years.” “This will be a major policy decision of the ASI,” he told The Hindu .

During the two-year-long pilot excavation, the ASI had unearthed more than 5,000 artefacts and the key issue now was to establish the age of the artefacts and antiquities discovered at the site. Preliminary analysis suggested that they could belong to the third century BC and the second century AD urban settlements and they should be subjected to carbon dating, he said.

The ASI wanted to take the artefacts to a laboratory in the USA for carbon dating, but an interim order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, restraining the ASI from shifting the artefacts to any place outside the district, had come in the way. Any headway could be made only if the stay was vacated or the public interest petition filed by Kanimozhi Mathi was withdrawn, the Minister said.

Stating that the State government was willing to provide land for the setting up of a site museum at Keezhadi to exhibit the antiquities, he said “but the key issue now is the question of continuing the excavation”.