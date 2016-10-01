UNFAIR DEAL:The petitioner alleged that he was charged over six times the official rate for the movie Kabali. —file photo

The State government on Friday assured the Madras High Court that it would file a detailed report on the action taken on the allegation that theatre owners increase movie ticket fares whenever a new film, casting stars with higher star value, is released .

The government pleader made the submission before Justice N. Kirubakaran on a plea moved to check the violation.

According to the petitioner, he had filed a similar petition before the high court in 2015, which was allowed by the court with a direction to the authorities to create a special team to prevent selling of film tickets at higher rates.

Claiming that regardless of the direction, the government had failed to take action against such violations, the petitioner said, “On July 20 when I purchased tickets for the movie Kabali , the theatre charged Rs. 300 per ticket which was six times higher than the fixed rate of Rs. 50.”

He further claimed that his representation dated July 21 made to all the authorities concerned failed to receive any positive response, compelling him to approach the court.

Recording the submission, the judge posted the plea to October 21 for further hearing.