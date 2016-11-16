The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday asked the Archaeological Survey of India to explain why the artefacts excavated from Pallichanthai Thidal of Keezhadi in the Sivaganga district should not be taken to its Chennai Circle office, instead of the Bengalaru Circle Office, for scientific cleaning, analysis and detailed documentation of the antiquities.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the interim order on a public interest litigation petition to prevent the ASI from taking away the artefacts to Karnataka, filed and argued in person by lawyer Kanimozhi Mathi.

The judges also directed the Director General of ASI to consider the plea for establishing a site museum at Keezhadi and inform the decision to the court, possibly by November 24 itself.

The orders were passed after recording the submission of the Tamil Nadu government that it had already made a commitment to provide 72 cents of land for the establishment of a site museum, and was ready to provide even more, if required.

However, in his counter-affidavit, K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Excavation Branch-VI, Bengaluru, said the establishment of the site museum was a policy matter that could be taken only at the highest level.

‘National property’



Replying to the petitioner’s contention that the artefacts reveal the existence of an ancient Tamil civilisation and thus should not be moved outside the State, Mr. Ramakrishna said: “I submit that the excavated remains at Keezhadi can better be named and referred to as ‘National Heritage’ rather than calling it the pride of the Tamil community... Any antiquity or material retrieved from archaeological excavations are national property.”

“The objective of the exploration was to ascertain a suitable site for the systematic excavation to understand the cultural transformation of early historic Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Pointing out that the excavation work for the second season was stopped on September 30, he said the approval for the third season (2016-17) was yet to be received from the Director General’s office. Fearing for the safety of the antiquities if they were continued to be stored at the camp site at Keezhadi, he said they could be documented only if they were taken to the Bengaluru Circle Office and subjected to scientific cleaning and analysis.