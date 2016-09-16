With festival season to increase the demand for eggs, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone, has said that price of egg would increase for the next four months

On Thursday, the wholesale price of egg was increased by 14 paise to be fixed at Rs. 3.75.

Officials said that the demand for eggs have picked up after the conclusion of Shravan and Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations across the country.

With Christmas and other festivals to be celebrated in the coming months, the demand for eggs will also increase, its chairman P. Selvaraj said.

The chairman said that there is no major difference in the price fixed by the NECC in respective zones and the price finalised by poultry farmers.