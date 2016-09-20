Nisha Rajagopal presented a vocal performance to the accompaniment of R. Rahul on violin and Vijay Natesan on mridangam, on the first day of M.S.Subbulakshmi memorial concerts that commenced at Sri Sadguru Sangeetha Samajam.

Nisha began with ‘Era Napai’ in ‘Todi’, and followed it up with short compositions. Her alapana in ‘Pantuvarali’ for Tyagaraja kriti ‘Enna Ganu Rama’ was evocative of the meditative spirit of the raga.

The next few songs were those that the audience always identify with M.S. Subbulakshmi: ‘Ranga puravihara’ in ‘Brindavana Saranga’ by Dikshithar and ‘Bhogindra sayinam’ in ‘Kuntala Varali’ by Swati Tirunal, ‘Nanati badhuku’ by Annamacharya in ‘Revathi’, ‘Anandam en solveno” from the film ‘Sakunthalai’ and the stately ‘Kurai onrum illai’.

Keeping in mind the number of students who were assembled at the hall, Sriranjini Santanagopalan presented rare compositions in her concert such as Patnam Subramanya Iyer’s ‘Garuda gamana samayamide’ in ‘Naagaswaraavali’. She drew the rasikas’ attention to the beauty of the phrase “amudanaya iniya muthamizh” from ‘Devi neeye tunai’ in ‘Keeravani’ by Sivan. The two other songs she sang on the fish-eyed goddess were Shyama Shastri’s ‘Meena lochana brova’ and the M.S. favourite ‘Saroja dala netri.’

She then took up the challenging ‘Nagumomu’ in Abheri, with support from N. Sampath on violin, Sumesh Narayanan on mridangam and K.V. Gopalakrishnan on ganjira. The concert ended with ‘Kurai Onrum Illai’. The singer’s energy and creativity went well with the audience. The programme on the third day was a jugalbandhi of Hindustani and Carnatic music by violinists Lalgudi G. Krishnan on violin, Sriram Parasuram on mridangam, and Palladam Ravi on mrudangam and Rajendra Nagot played table. The performers played ragas that are named differently in these parallel traditions, such as ‘Nattai’ and ‘Jog’, and ‘Purvi Kalyani’ and ‘Pooryakalyan’. They strove to bring out the vibrancy of their styles and performed with scintillating exuberance.

The mridangist and tabla rose to the occasion with high energy beats. The audience, who were not used to the North Indian style and accustomed to a traditional Carnatic music were pleasantly surprised and intrigued.

Sumitra Vasudevan began with Mysore Vasudevacharya’s ‘Pranamamyaham’ in Goulai. She then sang Syama Sastri’s ‘Marivere’ in Ananda Bhairavi. Sivan’s ‘Kanda Vandarul’ in Aberi was followed by an upbeat alapana in ‘Mohanam’ for Dikshitar’s ‘Kadambaripriya’ . The violinist, N.C. Madhavan, made a mark with his melodious improvisations, while Kallidaikurichi Sivakumar played mridangam ably. The final songs were in Tamil: ‘Varugirano’, ‘Sadasiva bhajana’ and ‘Enna solli azhaithal’.

Gayatri Girish was mindful of beginning with an M.S. favourite, ‘Sriman Narayana.’ She also dedicated one song to the Acharya of Kanchi, beginning ‘Enna perum thavam’. Her alapana in ‘Sudha Danyasi’ for ‘Azhaga’ and in ‘Simhendra Madyamam’ were much to the taste of the listeners, who also appreciated violinist B.U. Ganesh Prasad for his grasp of the singer’s creative phrases and the majestic beats of Mannargudi Balaji on mridangam and Alathur Rajaganesh on kanjira.

What impressed the audience the most was an outstanding ‘Raga Malika’, specially composed on M.S. Subbulakshmi by Sangeetha vidwan Sri Gottuvadyam Ravi Kiran. Gayatri Girish received this year’s Meenakshi Award.

The final day celebrations were held at Chamber Auditorium and was organised by Bharathi Yuvakendra and Anugrathin Anushanm, where Nityasree Mahadevan was given M.S. Award for music. Indira Soundararajan, renowned author, presided over the function. Sankaralingam, Commissioner of Income Tax, was the chief guest. Nityasree performed several compositions that were made popular by M.S. She was ably supported by M.A. Krishnaswamy on violin, I. Shivakumar on mridangam and Trichy Krishnasamy on gatam.

Dr. Ganesan was given an award for his passionate service to eye donation. R. Mahadevan and Neshma Saravanan were recognised as upcoming artistes.

Rajalakshmi Padmanabhan