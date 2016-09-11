To catch a bus, a large number of students of Government Higher Secondary School in Odugampatti near Kundrandarkovil need to come an hour earlier and leave an hour late, adapting themselves to the timing of bus services in the morning and evening.

The students hail from a cluster of villages - Azhwarampatti, Koohur, Kundrandarkovil, Four Road, Karadivayal, Neyveli, Themmavur and Poonchedivayal.

They largely depend on two town buses being operated from Keeranur and Sengipatti.

The students said the bus timings should be altered to suit the school working hours.

“We reach the school by 7 a.m. although it opens only at 8.30 a.m. In the evening, we have to wait for at least one hour, as the buses reach Odugampatti by 5.30 p.m.

Overcrowding is another problem, posing a challenge to our safety as some of us are forced to travel on the footboard,” they said.

Officials of the Pudukottai region of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, said they would take immediate action to resolve the issue.

Either the bus timing would be altered or additional bus services would be introduced, they said.