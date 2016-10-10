MGR's supporters were believed to be among those who prevented Jayalalithaa from meeting him as they did not like her quick growth.

When MGR was bedridden, Jayalalithaa, who joined the AIADMK in 1982, was denied access to him at Apollo Hospitals.

Soon after MGR’s hospitalisation, factionalism came to the fore in the ruling party with film-producer-turned Minister R.M. Veerappan heading one of the powerful factions. His supporters were believed to be among those who prevented Ms. Jayalalithaa from meeting MGR as they did not like her quick growth in the party.

In fact, when Ms. Jayalalithaa issued a statement on behalf of the party about the arrival of doctors from Japan to examine MGR, party general secretary P.U. Shanmugham disowned it, and warned that a show-cause notice would be issued to her.