Carcass of an adult whale shark was washed ashore near Kunthukkal in Rameswaram island on Tuesday.

Local forest guard Radha and anti-poaching watchers were on routine patrolling on the coastline when they found the dead filter-feeding shark. After a veterinary surgeon conducted a post-mortem, the carcass was buried on the seashore on Wednesday. Forest Range Officer S. Ganeshalingam, who inspected the carcass, said the adult female shark measured 18 feet in length and weighed about 500 kg.

There were no external injuries and it could have died two days ago due to internal injuries, he said. “This is the first time that we come across a whale shark in the Gulf of Mannar region,” Deepak S. Belgi, Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar National Park, said. It was primarily pelagic and lived in tropical and warm temperate deep seas, he said.