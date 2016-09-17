Almost all the shops and establishments in Erode downed shutters on Friday.—photo: M. GOVARTHAN

o untoward incidents were reported from Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts where the protest on Friday was near total.

Salem

Barring the road side tea stalls and the medical shops, almost all the major and small business establishments downed shutters from dawn to dusk in Salem city and also in other rural areas. All the cinema houses remained close, so also the petrol retail outlets. The uzhavar santhais in the district functioned as usual, but they witnessed very little turnout of consumers.

Both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and private buses plied in the city and to other rural areas as usual, but there were not many people to travel in them.

A majority of the autorickshaws were off the road, so also the goods lorries and sand lorries.

Education institutions, both government and private, functioned as usual. Due to the closure of all the major markets, the roads in the city wore a deserted look and the bus stops too were empty.

Due to the closure all the hotels, small time hotels sold food packets by setting up platform stalls.

More than 400 cadre of DMK, VCK, and other parties were rounded up by the police, when they attempted to picket the railway stations in the city.

A large number of DMK cadre and members of the various farmers agitations, led by R. Rajendran, MLA, attempted to enter the Salem Railway Junction, when they were prevented by the police and taken into custody.

Later the cadres of the VCK and Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi too attempted to enter the junction and they too were arrested.

The members of the DYFI and SFI staged a demonstration in front of the head post at Suramangamal.

The traders attached to the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu staged a demonstration at the Paul Market in the city.

A group of students of various colleges observed fast in front of the Collectorate.

In the other parts of the district hundreds cadres of DMK, VCK, and other parties and farmers organisations were rounded up for attempting rail and bus picketing.

In Mettur town, the cadre of the VCK attempted to picket the Chennai Egmore – Mettur Dam train.

The police arrested 73 of them. The police also arrested 33 DMK activists when they blocked road traffic in Kunjandiyur.

In Omalur, the 198 VCK activists were arrested when they attempted for train picketing agitation in Danishpet, Vanur and Semmandipatti stations.

About 35 DMK and PMK men were arrested for staging agitation in front of Omalur town.

In Vazhappadi 52 members of various parties were rounded up, while Sankagiri 133 persons were taken into custody and in Attur 122.

Erode

About 710 DMK activists were arrested when they attempted to picket the Railway Junction during the State-wide Bandh demanding fair share of water from Cauvery river for Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Another group of 60 MDMK and VCK partymen were also taken into custody when they tried to carry out a similar protest at the Junction.

Elsewhere in the district, 40 members of Tamil Puligal outfit were arrested when they staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office and 20 members of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi were arrested when they tried to block road at Chithode, police sources said, adding that no untoward incidents were reported.

Members of Valimai Valarchi Indhiya Katchi staged 'Gandhian' protest with mouths and hands tied during the Bandh for asserting Tamil Nadu's right over Cauvery river water, and condemning attack on Tamils in Karnataka.

Barring pharmacy shops, hospitals, and a few fuel stations, all the shops and commercial establishments, besides cinemas remained closed till 6 p.m. The otherwise busy thoroughfares remained empty for most part of the day.

The situation was normal at the Inter-State border in Pulinjur since no buses were operated between both the sides.

Bus services were scarce since only private operators managed to operate limited trips. Several schools, colleges and other educational institutions were kept closed.

Namakkal

Over 90 per cent of the shops and commercial establishments remain closed in the district on Friday.

While government schools functioned as usual, most of the private schools declared a holiday while colleges functioned. Autorickshaws and commercial vehicles stayed off the road while hotels, cinemas, and lorry workshops remained closed throughout the day.

TNSTC buses were operated as usual, but passengers were very less.

Lorries kept off the road.Due to the absence of hotels and roadside eateries, truck drivers and workers in workshops and other labour-intensive units were affected.

Attempts by various political parties to picket the Namakkal Railway Station were foiled as the police arrested over 320 cadres of DMK, VCK and other parties. Nam Tamilar Katchi activists attempted to picket Vijaya Bank in West Car Street. They burned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in effigy and raised slogans against Karnataka. Later they were removed by the police.

Krishnagiri

Almost all business establishments, barring some tea stalls, medical shops, and eateries in the district remained closed. There were attempts to block trains. Most of the roads wore a deserted look. Though schools functioned as usual, the attendance was poor.

The bus stand wore a deserted look but for the steady line up of SETC buses that were parked awaiting commuters.

In Hosur, VCK cadre courted arrested for blocking Bengaluru-Ernakulam train. The DMK cadre led by Y. Prakash, MLA, were stopped by the police when they attempted to enter the railway station.

Stones were thrown at an SETC bus near traffic police station here.

Hosur bus stand was wearing a deserted look for the last four days.

The Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association had supported the protest.

Among the 122 Matriculation schools, only 27 schools worked. All the 26 CBSE schools and 133 primary and nursery schools remained closed.

However, all government schools functioned. Of the 2,021 schools in the district, 1,760 schools functioned. However, the attendance in the schools was skeletal.

A total of 415 protesters were arrested across the district for trying to block trains, holding demonstrations.

There was a heavy presence of police in the inter-State Athibelli.

Dharmappuri

Over 582 protesters across parties courted arrests in the district on Friday.

The DMK cadre led by Inbasekaran, and Thadangm Subramani, both MLAs, attempted to block the Bengaluru-Karaikal Express at the Dharmapuri Railway Station. The cadres of CPI, CPM, and VCK tried to block the Lokmanya Tilak Express earlier in the day.

At the Morappur Railway Station, VCK cadre courted arrest for attempting to block a train. All the commercial downed shutters.

Private schools remained closed.